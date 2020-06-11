Janie Bell Ross Lockhart, 83, widow of Robert Lockhart of 113 Cole Street, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home. She was born in Bradley (Greenwood County) and was the daughter of the late Milton Ross and the late Lela Mae Payne Ross.
Left to cherish her memory is one daughter, Patsy (AJ) Crawford of the home and one son, Charles Anthony Lockhart of Aurora, Colorado.
Services are private and for the immediate family only.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 in the chapel of Parks Funeral Home from 2-7 p.m.