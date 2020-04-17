MONTEBELLO, Ca. — Janie Bell King (née Patterson) was born October 10, 1931, along with her fraternal twin James, in Greenwood, South Carolina. She was raised on various farms with her large family. Janie entered into eternal rest on April 9, 2020 in Montebello, California.
Upon high school graduation, she went to Lander College in her hometown on an athletic scholarship. She then transferred to Augusta University College of Nursing, a perfect program for this wonderful, caring soul.
In 1952, she met her future husband, Bob, on a blind date, while he was serving our country. They married in 1954 and had 2 children Karen and Bob. Bob and Janie were married 58 years at the time of his death in 2012 and enjoyed years of traveling and community service.
Janie enjoyed time with her grandchildren and especially her great-grandchildren. She was always a caregiver helping those who were less fortunate, had no one or just needed someone to listen. She had the biggest heart, was always kind and loving to all.
She leaves behind her loving family: children: Karen Joyce (Jim) of La Habra, CA, Bob King III (Patricia Black) of Whittier, CA, grandchildren: Melissa Westhuis (Eric) of Artesia, CA, Jimmy Joyce (Michelle) of Brea, CA, Bob King IV (Angie) of Compton, CA, great-grandchildren: Winter James Joyce of Brea, CA, Rainey Jean Joyce of Brea, CA, Sadie Bell Westhuis of Artesia, CA, Clayton Griffith Westhuis of Artesia, CA, brother, Marion “Bo” Patterson (Carolyn) of South Carolina, numerous nieces and nephews, along with other family and friends who will love and miss her dearly.
Janie was met at Heavens Gate by her loving husband, Bob and her 9 siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be held when the pandemic is over and we gather together again. Please check back for the date and time. Her Celebration of Life will be held in the Risher Mortuary Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to: Montebello Lions Club, P.O. Box 87, Montebello 90640; American Heart Association @www.heart.org or Montebello Commerce YMCA - www.ymcala.org/montebello-commerce
