Janet Collins
Janet Lester Collins, 89, resident of Greenwood, wife of Charles W. Collins, Jr., passed away January 6, 2020.
Born on December 30, 1930 in Lewisville, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Martin Olive and Irene Letcher Lester.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Carla Crocker of Fort Mill; and two grandchildren, Sharon Crocker of Rock Hill, and William Crocker of Fort Mill.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 409 North Side Dr W. Greenwood, SC, 29649.
