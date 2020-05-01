WATERLOO — Jane Thomason Goforth, 80, resident of 57 Ridgewood Drive, Waterloo, widow of Ray Conrad Goforth, passed away Monday April 13, 2020 at the Hospice House.
She was born to the late Watson and Lois Thomason, April 10, 1940 in Salisbury, NC. Jane graduated from Spencer High School in 1958 and attended the University of North Carolina.
Jane's major working career included Lander University and Parke-Davis Medical Surgical. She also was a temporary employee with Executive Services after her retirement.
Jane was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood. She served as Ninety Six Town Councilwoman for eight years, Board member of Ninety Six Chamber of Commerce, Board member of the Ninety Six Revitalization Task Force and a member of the Ninety Six Book Club. She loved her bridge club and was a volunteer in other organizations.
Jane is survived by three children: daughters Kelly Vail and Mary Jane Vail of Waterloo, SC, a son Scott Vail, and wife Jenelyn of Rock Hill, SC, four grandsons and one granddaughter. She is also survived by a sister, Kay Brady and husband Tom of Winston-Salem, NC. Jane was predeceased by a son Jeffery T. Vail and a brother Tommy Thomason.
The family request that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, 303 West Alexander Ave. Ste. 1 Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Hospice Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646.
A private memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood at a later date.