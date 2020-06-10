Margaret Jane Stewart Huskey, 80, resident of 2218 Old Laurens Road, wife of Jackson "Jack" Huskey, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her home.
Born October 14, 1939, in Monroe County, TN, she was a daughter of the late Luther, Sr. and Nora Williams Stewart. A 1958 graduate of Louden High School in Louden, TN, she was also a 1961 graduate of the University of Tennessee Research Center & School of Nursing in Knoxville. Mrs. Huskey retired from Self Regional Healthcare Center where she worked on and off since 1967, and was also employed during that time with the Greenwood County Vocational School teaching practical nursing.
A member of South Main Street Baptist Church, she was also a member of the Earline Shirley Sunday School Class. She was an avid sports fan and a skilled seamstress who enjoyed making clothes and draperies for her family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 59 years, are two daughters, Rhonda and husband Doug Bender of Ninety Six and Melanie and husband Doug Sims of Laurens; two sons, Sidney Huskey and Steve and wife Gigi Huskey, all of Greenwood; a sister, Joyce Stewart of Monetta; a brother, Luther "Bud", Jr. and wife Carol Stewart of Sweetwater, TN; nine grandchildren, Ryan (Jessie) Fought, Holly (Eric) Zylman, James (Brooke) Sims, Marcus Sims, Taylor (Meredith) Sims, Caleb Sims, Savannah Huskey, Alexa Huskey (Adam) Dorn and Lia Huskey.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Dr. Toby Frost officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, grandsons-in-law, and nephews.
The family is at the home on Old Laurens Road and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m. Friday afternoon practicing your level of social distancing.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont along with devoted friends, Sarah Breazeale, Madge Parrish, Nancy Thomas, Eloise and Ed Ferguson.
Memorials may be made to the South Main Street Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Huskey family with arrangements.