Jane Haralson
Jane Johnson Haralson, 82, of Airport Road, wife of William “Bill” Haralson, died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Dothan, AL, she was a daughter of the late Lamar and Ruby Lee Trammell Johnson. Jane worked at Parke Davis and attended Laurel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a son, David Flowers.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her children, Sharron Cobb (David) of Waterloo, Vickie Haralson of Clayton, GA and Danny Haralson (Debbie) of Greenwood; two sisters, Martha Buie and Linda Robbins (Danny), both of Dothan, AL; eight grandchildren, Lindsey Smith (Christian), Allison McCombs (Thomas), Chasity Dill (Robbie), Amanda Stout, Jeffrey Hopper (Kendall), Christy Haralson, Kacey Oliver and Brittney Thibeault (Austin); and sixteen great grandchildren.
Arrangements will be announced by the family at a later date.
The family is at the home.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.