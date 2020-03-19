Jane E. Wells
Jane E. Wells, 75, of 106 Quince Street, wife of Willie Wells Sr., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Dewrey Neal and the late Laura Noble Neal. She was a faithful member of Bailey Bethel A.M.E Church, where she was a member of the Sunday school and vice president of the Bailey Bethel Gospel Chorus. She also was the lead singer for the Salvation Singers for over 37 years.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Willie Wells Jr. of the home; four daughters, Sybil Moore, Cheryl (Michael) Spencer, Wenona Wells, and Aquarius Wells, all of Greenwood; one brother, Floyd Neal of Greenwood; her husband of Cleveland, TN; one brother-in-law Grady Harrison of Greenwood; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Bailey Bethel A.M.E Church, conducted by Rev. Adrian Wideman. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.