TROY — Jane Chandler Rush, 78, resident of Sloan Street Street, Troy, wife of Jasper F. "Sonny" Rush, Jr., passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at NHC of Greenwood.
Born in Greenwood, August 21, 1941, she was the daughter of Broadus Louden and Mary Robinson Chandler. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Lander College. Mrs. Rush retired from Greenwood District 50, where she taught fifth grade for 31 years.
She was a member of Troy Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home is her daughter, Betsy and husband Tripp, her precious grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth and Chandler Owings all of Greenwood.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Chandler.
A private graveside service will take place on Sunday at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. Roger McCoy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Troy Baptist Church, PO Box 65, Troy, SC 29848, or to a charity of one's choice.
