Jamey Thayer Smith
Mr. Jamey Thayer Smith, 50, formerly Greenwood, SC, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. He was the son of the late James Smith Jr. and Thays Lee Rouse Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Larry V. Rouse and Aaron Gray.
He leaves to cherish fond memories his loving fiancee Demitria (De-De) Dawkins; four sons, Christopher Glenn, Zavian Cooley-Smith, Jace Thayer Smith and one unborn, all of Atlanta GA; two brothers, James Smith III (his twin) and Chris Phelps of Greenwood SC; three sisters, Claudette (Charles Sr.) Fisher of Greenwood, SC, and Fay Smith of Columbia SC, Dianne (Ray) Smith-Harper of Greenville SC; three nephews Charles Fisher Jr., Donnell (Kim) Smith and Nolan (Rene) Chambers and a host of extended family, friends and loved ones.
Graveside services are private and limited to immediate family only. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.