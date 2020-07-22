HODGES — Reverend James Williams, 85, of 112 Daffodil Lane, widower of Sadie Marcella Williams, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. He was the son of the late Susan Williams Jackson. He was a member of Macedonia CME Church and a retired pastor of the Charleston-Columbia District CME. He also retired from Monsanto after 35 years of service.
He was preceded in death in addition to his wife and mother, five brothers and a sister.
He is survived by three sons, James Williams, Jr. of Cokesbury, Norman (Sherri) Williams of Mansfield, TX and Richard (Cynthia) Williams of Ware Shoals; a sister, Coran Bates of Cincinnati, OH; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; one brother-in-law, Roy Smith and host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Evening Star Cemetery, with Reverend Janet Corley officiating.
Public viewing will be held on Friday from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at percivaltompkins@centurylink.net.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Williams family.