James T. Gillespie
BATESBURG — James “Jim” Tyler Gillespie, 63, beloved husband of 23 years to Mrs. Laurel Cooper Gillespie, died peacefully early Thursday morning on January 9, 2020, surrounded by family.
Born in Ft. Benning, GA, he was the son of Mrs. Derallin “Dee” Campbell Gillespie and the late James “Jim” Marshall Gillespie.
Online register at Barr-Price.com
He is survived by his wife, Laurel Cooper Gillespie and son James Austen Gillespie (Sara) of Prosperity, former wife Diane Slice Gillespie of Irmo, brother David M. Gillespie of Columbia, sister Tracie Gillespie Dent (Jack) of Milton, GA, and a large extended family of loving nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He loved his wife Laurel dearly, and was so very proud of his son Austen and his accomplishments. From Jim’s youthful days with his loyal and good friends, to his Key West Yachting adventures (with a fellow named “Do Da Day”), to his adventures as a Merchant Marine aboard oil tankers in the Gulf, to even more adventures while in the US Navy (aboard the USS Shreveport), Jim said he’d lived a full and adventurous life and accepted his destiny with dignity and grace. Jim bravely faced his battle against Myelofibrosis/Acute Leukemia for a year.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held Tuesday at noon at the Barr-Price Funeral Home, 256 Main Street, Batesburg-Leesville, SC, 29070, with burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (between Calhoun Falls and Abbeville, SC, on Highway 72) at 3 p.m. Services will be conducted by Jim’s Uncle Robert Gillespie, and Cousin Tim Gillespie. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fisher House Foundation at FisherHouse.Org.