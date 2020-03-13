James Robert Ashley, 70, of Greenwood, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born in Abbeville on December 19, 1949.
He was a 1968 graduate of Belton-Honea Path High School, where he was on the golfing team. He was an avid golfer for over 60 years. At one point he could say he played every course within 300 miles and has 8 hole- in-ones to pad the stats.
For 50 years he was a lifelong route salesman working for Sunbeam, Wonder Bread, Hostess Cakes and Moore's Potato Chips. He was a lifelong Carolina Gamecock fan.
He was predeceased by his mother and father, Hazel and Ray Ashley, a brother Jimmy Ashley and the love of his life his dog, Dusty.
He was the primary caregiver of his ex-wife Sandra Ashley for the last 3 years. Surviving members of the family include three children, Michelle Boggs (Brad) of Ninety Six, Rob Ashley of Georgetown and Trish Storey of Greenwood, a brother Joey Ashley (Michelle) of Simpsonville, Ann Ashley of Belton, four grandchildren Bradley Boggs, Brooke Clegg, Gunner Storey and Patrick Boggs and one great-grandchild Kayson Clegg.
Memorial services will be officiated by Joey Boggs from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Kinard Methodist Church, 2217 Hwy 248, Ninety-Six, SC 29666
After the memorial service, food will be available in the fellowship hall. If anyone has any pictures, they would like to bring to share, please bring them. We will disperse his ashes at a later date.