James ‘Peter Rabbit’ Gilchrist
MCCORMICK — James “Peter Rabbit” Gilchrist, 71, formally of McCormick, SC, passed at his home in Greenwood, SC on Tuesday June 9, 2020.
Born October 27, 1948 in McCormick, SC, he was the son of the late Eddie R Gilchrist and Mamie Haskell Gilchrist- Harrison. He was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. He graduated from Mims High School in 1966, served in the US Army (Vietnam War Veteran) and worked for Flexible Technologies in Abbeville SC.
He was preceded in death by a son, Damon L. Martin
He is survived by two sons, James (Lisa) Anderson of McCormick, SC, and Reynaldo Anderson of Calhoun Falls, SC, one daughter, Lauren (Kendrick) Gray of Greenwood, SC, three brothers, Curtis T. Gilchrist of Washington, DC, Eddie Gilchrist, Jr. of Plum Branch, SC, and Michael Morton of Hodge, SC, three sisters, Gloria Jean (Cecil) Hill of Greenwood, SC, Thelma Gilchrist of Evans, GA, and Carrie T. Booker of McCormick, SC, four stepbrothers, Jerry Harrison of Sumter, SC, Lesley Harrison Jr. and Levi Harrison of Columbia, SC, and Alonzo Harrison of McCormick, SC, one stepsister, Gloria Richardson of Florida, ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews
Services are private. The family is at the home of his son, James Anderson, 918 Augusta St. Ext., McCormick, SC 29835. .
Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick, SC