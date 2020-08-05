James Norman Farmer
James Norman Farmer, 86, of Greenwood, husband of Mary Elizabeth “Lib” Waters Morgan Farmer, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at McCormick Rehab and Health Care.
Born in Ohatchee, AL, he was the son of the late Joe S. and Pauline Tune Farmer. James was a U. S. Navy veteran and was formerly employed with Schlumberger. He attended First Assembly of God.
He was twice married, first to the late Harriet Farmer.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a son, Roger Farmer of Greenwood; a daughter in law, Pamela Cox Kelly; a stepdaughter, Cindy McCartney (Jay) of Banner Elk, NC; three grandchildren, Devin Cox, Peggy Thomas and Michael Windham and five great-grandchildren.
No services are planned.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.