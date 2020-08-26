James “Jimmy” Daniels
MCCORMICK — James Witfield “Jimmy” Daniels, 62, resident of Bradley Road, McCormick, husband of Deborah Henderson Daniels, died August 25, 2020 at his home.
Born in Killeen, Texas, July 7, 1958, he was a son of the late John Thomas Daniels, Jr. and Doris West Daniels. He was a graduate of McCormick High School and earned his Associate Degree from Piedmont Technical College. Mr. Daniels retired as the Assistant Manager at Hickory Knob State Park Golf Course in McCormick.
He was a member of McCormick First Baptist Church.
He will be remembered for his self-sacrificing love for his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are three daughters, Jennifer Lollis and husband, Brian of Ninety Six, Jamie Bright and husband, Tim of Boiling Springs, and Julie Daniels of Greenville; grandchildren, Heather Gravely and husband, Hunter of Greenwood, Caitlin Jackson, Shelby Lollis and Gracie Lollis, all of Ninety Six. Owen Bright and Kellan Bright, both of Boiling Springs; two brothers, Joe Thomas Daniels and wife, Marcia of Stafford, VA, John Thomas “Jay” Daniels, III and wife, Cheryl of Plum Branch; sister-in-law, Natalia Daniels of Edgefield.
He was preceded in death by brothers, John Rufus Daniels, Jeffrey Michael Daniels and infant brother, John Troy Daniels.
Private funeral services will be conducted Friday at McCormick First Baptist Church, with Rev. Michael Allen and Rev. Doug Kauffmann officiating.
The body will be placed in the church at 10 AM.
Burial will follow in Overbrook Cemetery and the family will receive friends immediately following the graveside.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 303 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 or to McCormick First Baptist Church, PO Box 416, McCormick, SC 29835.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Daniels family.