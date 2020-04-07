James Homer Gilliams
Mr. James Homer Gilliams, 91, of 310 Ellenburg Avenue, the widower of Alice Watson Gilliams, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home.
Born in Edgefield County, SC, he was the son of the late Hurley Gilliam Phillips and the late Joe Glover. He was a member of Willow Spring Baptist Church and a retired textile worker.
He is survived by son, Jerome (Tonya) Jones, Maryland; 2 brothers, George (Pamela) Phillips, Washington, DC, and O. W. Phillips, Ward, SC; 3 sisters, Dorothy Phillips, Washington, DC, Maggie Phillips, Greenwood, SC, and Margaret Phillips, Edgefield, SC; 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and one great-great grand and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A graveside service will be noon Friday, April 10, 2020 at Oakbrook Memorial Park, Greenwood, SC, conducted by Elder Hodges Bush.
A viewing will be held 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family is a the home.
Condolence maybe sent to the family @ www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Butler and Sons Funeral Home, Saluda, SC, is serving the Gilliams Family.