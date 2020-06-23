James Harold "Jim" Stark, 85, of Greenwood, South Carolina, husband of Jean Jennings Stark, passed away June 22, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born February 27, 1935 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, he was the son of the late James Marcellus Stark and Elizabeth Redford Stark.
A graduate of Bowling Green Business University, Bowling Green, Kentucky, Jim received his Business Education Degree and worked for several years in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. He worked at American National Bank and Cumberland Valley Bank in London, Kentucky and was the Chief Financial Officer of Capital Bank in Greenwood.
Jim and Jean traveled many years in and around the country. He served the community through the Kiwanis Club, and several consecutive terms on the board of Marriott Properties. He retired due to health reasons in 2006. He is remembered fondly for his love of golf, cheering for his beloved University of Kentucky basketball team, and spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jean, his two sons, Steve (Stacie) of Nashville, Tennessee, Stuart (Jackie) of Charlotte, North Carolina; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Toby Frost officiating.
A private family burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Mr. Stark's Tribute Wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com
The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-noon Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's honor to South Main Street Baptist Church, PO Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Stark family.