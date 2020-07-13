James Edward White
TROY — James “Jimmy” Edward White, 59, resident of Troy, husband of Kathleen “Kay” Louise White, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born January 17, 1961 in McCormick, he was the son of the late Joe Frank White, Jr. and Fannie Creswell White. He was a graduate of Cambridge Academy and attended the College of Charleston. Jimmy was employed as a clam farmer for Atlantic Farms.
Jimmy loved his wife and children more than anything in the world. Next to them, Jimmy was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved all things outdoors. Growing up, he was a super soccer star in high school and was a natural talent at everything he aspired to.
He was of the Methodist faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Michael Troy (Rachel) White and Joe White; one stepson, Joshua (Keli) Reynolds; four stepdaughters, Savannah (Randall) Seels, Jordan Reynolds, Sydney Reynolds and Gabrielle Reynolds; five sisters, Brenda (Robert) Steer, Rosie (Mark) Miltner, Pat (Dave) Kelley, Kathy (Coley) Battey and Melissa White; and six grandchildren.
Jimmy was preceded in death by one brother, Joe Frank White, III.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. John Paul Marr officiating.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-7:30 Tuesday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harry Hampton Fund, P.O. Box 264, Columbia SC 29202.
