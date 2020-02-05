James Nelson Dunagan, 70, of 120 Freeway Road, widower of Elneida Dunagan, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home.
Born in Winder, GA, he was a son of the late Fredrick and Josephine Dunagan. He received his bachelor's degree in business administration and a member of Lowell Street United Methodist Church.
Surviving is his daughter, Adella Dunagan (Jacob John) of Seattle, WA.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.