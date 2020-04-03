James Desmond Morris, 80, former resident of Windfield Ct., resident of Wesley Commons, husband of Joyce Jones Morris, passed away Thursday, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born August 6, 1939, in Gaffney, he was a son of the late William C. and Josie Loveless Morris. He retired from Greenwood Mills, Harris Plant and previously worked at the Sloan Plant in Ninety Six.
A member of Cambridge United Methodist Church, he was also a long-time volunteer for the American Cancer Society, having received for his efforts many awards.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 43 years, are a brother, Joseph B. and wife Jenness Ann Morris of Easley; seven nieces and nephews, Lynn Crawford, Paul Dean Morris and Donald Morris, all of Ninety Six, Lee Ann Brazier of Texas, Brenda Anderson, Lonnie Morris and Donna Pinita, all of Oregon; and a special family friend, Patricia Henderson of Ninety Six.
He was predeceased by a brother, John Paul Morris.
Private entombment will be in the Oakbrook Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum, with Rev. Hank Brooks officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29648.
