James Campbell Jr.

James Garland "Joe" Campbell Jr., 76, husband of Dale Roper Campbell, passed away March 16, 2020, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in McCormick, December 23, 1943, he was the son of the late James Garland Campbell, Sr. and Julia Jennings Campbell. Joe was a graduate of McCormick High School and served in the Army National Guard. He retired from Solutia, now Ascend, after over 30 years of employment. After retirement, he was employed as a courier with Self Regional Medical Center.
A member and Usher of St. Mark United Methodist Church, Joe was also a member of the Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class and was instrumental in establishing the Parkinson's Support Group of the church. He was a member of Northwest Volunteer Fire Department, the Monsanto Fire Brigade, founding member of the McCormick Jaycees, and member and past president of the Greenwood Sertoma Club. He served on the Supervisory Committee and was a former board member of the Neighbors United Federal Credit Union.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his daughters, Rena Campbell Butler and husband Keith, of Griffin, GA, Sonya Campbell Hill and husband,Chris of Charlotte, NC, and son-in-law, John Leopard of Greenwood; step-children, Jason Turner and wife, Stephanie, Casey Turner Tompkins and husband, David, all of Greenwood and twelve grandchildren; three sisters, Sue Brock of Greenville, Elaine Baggett and husband, Curtis, Linda Kidd and husband, Ronnie, all of McCormick; brother, Bailey Campbell and wife, Bonnie, of Charleston and thirteen nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Barbara Joe Leopard; two sisters, Bettye Hopkins and Faye Nance; and a brother, Tom Campbell, Sr.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mark United Methodist Church, with Rev. Steve Brown and Rev. John Elmore officiating.
Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be nephews Jimmy Hopkins, Joey Hopkins, Harold Brock, Jr., Tom Campbell, Chris Campbell, and Jamie Campbell.
Honorary Escorts will be members of the Pairs and Spares Sunday School class.
The family is at the home on Hampton Rd. and will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:30 to 7:30pm Tuesday evening.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander St., Greenwood, SC 29646 or St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1633 Rivers St., Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Campbell family