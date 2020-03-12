James ‘Bo’ Manley
WARE SHOALS — James Marvin “Bo” Manley Sr., 95, husband of Lula Owens Manley of South Greenwood Ave., died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home.
Born in Ware Shoals on September 22, 1924, he was a son of the late Marvin Mattison and Olga Hancock Manley. He was a member of Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church and of the Adult Men’s Sunday School Class. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, WWII having served in European Theater. He retired from Riegel Textile Corporation. He was an avid Clemson fan and a faithful son, husband, father, and grandfather.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a son, Jim (Denise) Manley of Greenwood, three grandchildren Davis Renee (Theo) Migdalas, Charley Gail Manley, and Scarlett Mabel Manley.
He was predeceased by four sisters, Callie Poore, Lois McCurry, Dora Boone, and Mary Beacham.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church in Ware Shoals, with Rev. Dr. Marcus Bishop officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. on Saturday prior to the services at Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Mt. Gallagher Family Life Center 11570 Indian Mound Rd., Ware Shoals, SC 29692. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com