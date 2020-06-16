MCCORMICK — James Arthur Seigler, 86, of, 511 South Calhoun Street, Apt. F-19, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Ridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, LLC. Born in McCormick, he was the son of the late Arthur Seigler and the late Marie Edmunds Seigler. He was a member of Cedar Springs Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories, five daughters, Linda Gilchrist, Jannie Seigler, Jennifer Cade, and Alice Seigler, all of McCormick and Christine (Roger) Bolton of Lincolnton, GA; one brother, Luther Seigler of McCormick; three sisters, Catherine (Clarence) Kelly, Alean (Eddie) Gilchrist, and Alice (Bob) Jennings, all of McCormick; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.