Jakevius Lamont Parker, 22, of 121 Williams Avenue, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in Greenwood, he is the son of Lolita Jones and the late Calvin Parker. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Beverly Arnold.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother Lolita Jones of Greenwood; three brothers, Dalvin Parker and Calvin (CJ) Parker, both of Greenwood and Catravious Parker of Atlanta, Ga; one sister, TyQuisha Hurley of Greenwood; his paternal grandparents, Horace and Dorothy Watson of the home; one great-grandmother, Annie Ruth Williams of Greenwood and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Jerry Brown. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at the home and the home of his mother 707 Stanley Avenue, Apt. 9. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.