Jailyn DuMari Morton
HODGES — Jailyn DuMari Morton, 24, of 3517 Ridge Road, Hodges, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born in Greenwood County March 26, 1995, a son of Katrina Smith and Jonathan Morton, Sr.
He was a graduate of Greenwood High School Class of 2013 and was a fun loving person, who loved spreading joy though his cooking.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother Katrina Smith of Hodges, his father Jonathan Morton, Sr. of Greenwood, his grandmother, Carrie Smith of the home, three brothers, Travis Quarles of Greenville, SC, Jonathan Morton, Jr. and Jhilek Morton of Greenwood; three sisters, Jazalyn Morton of Hodges, Jalece Morton and Ariel Morton of Greenwood, four uncles, two aunts, seven great-aunts, one great-uncle and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Percival Tompkins Chapel, with Rev. Michael A. Butler officiating.
Burial will be in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be uncles.
Flower bearers will be first cousins.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkins fh.com
The family is at the home 3517 Ridge Road, Hodges, SC.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Morton and Smith family.