Jacques Godfrin
Jacques Godfrin, 94, resident of Amherst Drive, husband of Rose Germana Renard Godfrin, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he was the son of the late Henri and Violetti Prenat Godfrin. He was a graduate of Facultad De Agricultura in Beunos Aires, Argentina and was an instructor for KLM Airlines.
He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his sons, Philippe Godfrin, of Magnolia, TX and Georges Godfrin, of Greenwood; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral mass will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Timothy Tebalt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to the charity of one’s choice.
