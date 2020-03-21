GREENWOOD — Jacquelyn Denise Smith, 54, of 126 Windtree Court, Apt. D, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home. Born in Greenwood she was the daughter of the late Emmanuel Wright and the late Essie Davis Wright. She was a member of Milway Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School Class of 1985. She is preceded in death by one brother, Charles Wright and one sister, Ernestine Wright.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband Reggie Smith of Greenwood; two daughters, Makita Smith and Ashley(Latavious) Gray both of Greenwood; seven brothers, David Collins of Pennsylvania, Lee (Wendy) Wright, Harry Phelps, Roy Wright, Carl (Vanessa) Wright, and Greg Wright all of Greenwood; five sisters, Shirley Strong, Phyllis (James) Sanders; Martha Stevenson, Gail (Tommy) Martin; and Jennifer Wright all of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Latajah Gray, Milani Campbell and Taylan Gray; three god-daughters, Cortney Washington, Tequila Cohen and Jy'Kerria Wright and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services are 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Milway Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Lonnie Jones. The body will be placed in the church at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at 128 Barkwood Lane, Greenwood, SC. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.