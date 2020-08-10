Jacob Mark Todd, 19, of 1805 Emerald Road, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Brandon Mark Todd and Tiffany Krystal Proctor.
Surviving in addition to his father of the home and his mother of Greenwood are his sisters, Brandi Todd of Belton and Brianna Todd; brother, Cody Todd; grandmothers, Bonnie Todd and Wanda Yates; all of Greenwood; his girlfriend, Alexis Massey of Spartanburg; and expecting his first child.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Joseph Mark Todd and Prince Yates and uncle, Trey Proctor.
A private service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel. A live streaming of the service will be available to view by visiting Jacob's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com where you can leave messages for the family.
Inurnment will be held at a later date at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family members are at their respective homes.