Jackie Suttles Lovell
TROY — Jackie Suttles Lovell, 66, of Troy, wife of Butch Lovell died Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home. She was born in Abbeville to the late Jack J. and Martha Shiflet Suttles.
Jackie attended Abbeville High School and later graduated from Calhoun Falls High School. A gifted seamstress, she spent many happy hours crocheting baby blankets for loved ones. Jackie was talented in many areas — cooking was a favorite pastime and her zucchini casserole was a satisfying dish amongst family and friends; her mechanical skills were second to none and her garden always yielded beautiful flowers. She enjoyed basket weaving and was involved with a local basket weaving guild. Jackie was a member of Troy Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Suttles and a son-in-law, Rabbit Robertson.
Jackie is survived by her husband of 36 years, Butch, of the home; three sons, AJ Lovell (Nena Darley) of Waterloo, Michael Lovell of Greenwood and Barry Henderson of Abbeville; a daughter, Lisa Robertson of Greenwood; a sister, Betty Jo Cannon (Jimmy) of Abbeville; four grandchildren, Victoria, Austin, Heather, and Tori; and two great-grandchildren, Tamalia and Mason.
A service to celebrate Jackie’s life will be held 10:00AM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Troy Baptist Church with Preacher Roger McCoy officiating.
The family is at the home.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Jackie, may be sent to Homestead Hospice, Attn: Hope, 103 Venture Ct., Greenwood, SC 29649.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Lovell family.