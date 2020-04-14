CALHOUN FALLS — Jackie H. Cade, 52, was born June 9, 1967 to Mrs. Robbie Belcher-Cade and the late Mr. James O'dell Cade. He entered eternal rest on April 9, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Mrs. Florida Bryant Cade.
Jackie was preceded in death by his father, a sister Christi Laine Belcher and a brother-in-law Richard K. Gillam.
His memory will be cherished by his wife Florida Cade and three children Sheena, Ann, and April Bryant, his mother Robbie Cade, four grandchildren reared in the home, DeAreyes, JaQuvis, JaKorre and Sanaa, all of Calhoun Falls, his sister Barbara Gillam and brother James (Geraldine) Cade, all of Calhoun Falls; his mother-in- law, Susie Bryant, along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be Wednesday April 15, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside service will be Thursday April 16, 2020. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.