WARE SHOALS — Gloria "Jackie" Ashley Evans, 69, wife of Randy Evans, of N. Greenwood Avenue, died Sunday, June 07, 2020 at her home.
Born in Clearwater, FL, she was a daughter of the late Marvin "Scronie" and Gloria Doris Dogens Ashley. She attended Gethsemane Church and was former owner of Jackie's Place of Greenwood.
Surviving are three daughters, Angie Culbertson (Chad) of Ware Shoals, Christie Evans (Dale) of Kodak, TN, and Candy Evans (Eric) of Greenwood, eight grandchildren, Josh Culbertson, Stetson Culbertson, Devon Jennings, Tamra Jennings, Justin Nash, Summer Briggs, Blake Briggs, and Taylor Briggs, and twelve great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Mark Lowe officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes and will speak to friends after the service at the graveside. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com