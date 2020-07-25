Jack Walton
Richard Theodore “Jack” Walton, Jr., former resident of Logan Court, widower of Betty Duvall Walton, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Home in Anderson.
Born September 21, 1928, in Lincolnton, Georgia, he was a son of the late Richard Theodore, Sr. and Nellie Burgess Walton. He was a US Army Veteran and was retired from Little Debbie Snack Food Company and was formerly employed with Allen Brothers Milling Company, and Claussen and Sunbeam Bread Companies.
Jack was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan.
He was a Charter Member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
Mr. Walton was the last member of his immediate family, being predeceased by his three brothers, James Walton, Albert Walton and Frank Walton.
He is survived by a daughter, Kim and husband Jerry Boone of Greenwood; a son, Rick and wife Lisa Walton of Seneca; grandchildren, Ashley (Nick) Abrams of Greenwood, Lindsay Walton of Durham, and Laura (Chase) Beebe of Seneca.
Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 pm Monday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Don Walton and Rev. George Thomas officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home of Kim and Jerry Boone, 214 Curl Creek Road, and will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 3 Monday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
