Jack Simmons
Jack Henry Simmons, 90, of 202 Hillcrest Drive, widower of Doris Angeline Browning Simmons, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greer, he was the son of the late Milton Perry and Bessie Ernestine Brannon Simmons. He retired from Greenwood Motor Lines after 28 years as a truck driver and a US Army veteran, where he served during the Korean Conflict and was a POW for three years. Jack was the president of the Emerald Chapter of POWs/MIAs and a member of Woodfields Baptist Church.
Surviving are his children, Lynn Simmons of Winter Park, FL and Karen Ivie of Greenwood; grandchildren, Chris Ridgeway and Chastity Craven (Justin), both of Greenwood; and special nephew, Walter Madden (Gail).
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dr. Robert Miller officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, We Honor Veterans Program, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the Simmons’ family.