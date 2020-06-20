Jack Reames Jr.
ABBEVILLE — Truman J. ‘Jack’ Reames, Jr., 81, of Abbeville, husband of the late Gloria Grigsby Reames, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Hospice House in Greenwood. He was born in Greenville County to the late Truman Johnson Reames, Sr. and Lydia Owen Reames.
A 1957 graduate of Abbeville High School and a graduate of Erskine College. He was employed as a supervisor with the SC Department of Transportation and retired after many years of dedicated service. Jack, an all-inclusive sports enthusiast, especially supporting the Clemson Tigers and the New York Yankees. He was happy enjoying a Pepsi, a pack of Lance peanut butter crackers and spending time with his grandchildren. Jack frequently visited the Post Office and Tom’s Barber Shop where he shared many conversations with friends. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his wife and parents, Jack was preceded in death by three sisters and their husbands, Anne Reames Sherard (Donald), Lucy Reames Mason (Franklin) and Eva Reames Cathcart (Gene).
Jack is survived by his son Johnson Reames and his wife Stephanie of Donalds; daughter, Dorothy Reames Odom and her husband Rickey of Abbeville; three grandchildren, Taylor, Leanna and Deakon Odom; and two step-grandchildren, Tyler Pardue and fiance Holley and Crispin Pardue.
Graveside Services will be held 11:00AM, Monday, June 22, 2020 in Melrose Cemetery with Rev. Mike Evans officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Jack, may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 or in honor of his granddaughter, Taylor Odom to the Greenwood Miracle League, 2605 Highway 72 221 East, Greenwood, SC 29649.
The family is at the home.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Reames family.