Jack C. Graves
WARE SHOALS — Jack C. Graves, born February 18, 1948 in Spartanburg, SC, resident of Ware Shoals, died February 18, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
He was a son of the late Ethel Wingo Graves and Cleophus Graves. He was a graduate of Wofford College and held advance degrees from USC and Clemson University. Jack spent 28 years working in education, with his best memories being principal at Ware Shoals Jr. High School. He later spent 14 years in retail management. He was a dedicated volunteer at The Museum and Railroad Historical Center in Greenwood and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Ware Shoals, where he served as deacon, Sunday School teacher, treasurer, and Brotherhood leader.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Roberts Graves, of the home; son, Eric Graves and his wife Lisa and their children, Kristen and Addie of Dawsonville, GA; daughter, Erin Graves and her husband Christopher Niver of Conover, NC; a brother, Cleophus Graves and wife Bonnie; and a sister, Inge Easler and her husband Ted, all of Boiling Springs.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 21 at Calvary Baptist Church, 5551 Highway 252, Donalds, SC, 29638, followed by receiving friends after the service.
Donations in his memory may be made to Wofford College, 429 N Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303; Calvary Baptist Church, PO Box 420, Ware Shoals, SC 29692; or The Railroad Historical Center, PO Box 3131, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.