Isabell B. Owens
ABBEVILLE — Mrs. Isabell Brown Owens, widow of John Ed Owens, went to be with her heavenly father February 18, 2020. She was born to the parentage of the late Alice and Norris Brown on June 11, 1929. She was a faithful member of Shady Grove AME church, where she was a member of the senior choir.
She is survived by five daughters, six sons, 34 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grand child, two brothers, one sister, one sister-in-law.
Services will be Saturday, February 22, at 1 p.m. at Shady Grove A.M. E. Church, Rev. Andrew Jones pastor. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday from noon-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family is at the home. Services are entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.