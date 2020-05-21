Irene Walker White
Irene Walker White, 91, formally of Trakas Avenue, widow of Sam Taylor White, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Martinez, GA, she was a daughter of the late Harvey J. and Cleo Parton Walker. She attended Durst Avenue Church of God and also South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving are her children, Kathleen Watkins and Phil White (Judy); two sisters, Katherine Hilley, all of Greenwood and Jackie Sanders (Marty) of Seminole, FL; a brother, Paul Walker of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Hampton Watkins (Elizabeth) and Benjamin Watkins; and two great granddaughters, Callie Rose Watkins and Macie Hale Watkins.
A private graveside will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens and a webcasting of the service will be available on Monday on Irene’s tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can send messages to the family.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to The Humane Society of Greenwood, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.