Irene Timms
HODGES — Irene McGee Timms, 93, former resident of Pine Drive, widow of Ollie Howard Timms, passed away, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at National Health Care Clinton.
Born June 16, 1926 in Asheville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Henry Perry and Jewell Lawson McGee. She was a graduate of Mountville High School and retired from Kemet.
Mrs. Timms was a member of Providence Baptist Church and taught adult and children’s Sunday School classes.
Surviving are her daughters, Vivian (G.B.) Riley and Kathy (Toby) Lee, both of Hodges; a sister, Louise McGee Blissett; four grandchildren, Kim (Dan) Peele, Toby “Gene” (Shonna) Lee, Allison (Brad) Holland and Kristina (David) Nelson; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Irene was preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph McGee, William McGee and Carl McGee and one sister, Marie Counts.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Lamar Babb and Rev. Dan Peele officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Pallbearers will be Toby “Gene” Lee, PFC. Ethan Lee, Christopher Nelson, Austin Holland, John Graham Peele, Gabe Peele, David Nelson and Brad Holland.
Honorary escort will be men of Providence Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, PO Box 6, Hodges, SC 29653.
