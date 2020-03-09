Irene Jenkins Tolbert
Irene Jenkins Tolbert, 93, resident of Holley Ridge Road in Aiken, former resident of Milford Springs Road, widow of Morris Leslie “Mutt” Tolbert, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
Born December 9, 1926, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Willie and Lois Cooper Jenkins. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from Monsanto.
A member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, she was also a member of the Adult Sunday School Class.
Surviving are two daughters, Kay T. Stanton of Aiken and Becky T. and husband Tom Herrmann of Lexington; a sister, Clara Culbertson of Greer; five grandchildren, Leslie S. and husband Gary Hinton of Aiken, Matthew E. “Matt” and wife Wendy Stanton of Midlothian, VA, Katie H. and husband Roddy Dinsmore of Durham, NC, Michael T. Herrmann and Mark A. and wife Katie Herrmann, all of Lexington, SC; and six great-grandchildren, Reid Hinton, McKenzie Stanton, Gabriel, Elijah and Jackson Dinsmore and Charlotte Herrmann.
She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Earl Stanton and a brother, Rev. Bill Jenkins.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mark United Methodist Church, with Rev. Ken Culbertson, Rev. Steve Brown and Rev. Dan Smythe officiating. Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the church social hall from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, before the service. Mrs. Tolbert will be at Blyth Funeral Home, where anyone who wishes may visit her from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Those wishing to make memorials, the family humbly request that you make them to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 550 Highway 72, Bypass NW, Greenwood, SC 29649, or to the charity of one’s choice.
