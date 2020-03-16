SALUDA — Irene Freeman Riddle, 96, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Saluda Nursing Center.
Born in Anderson County and a daughter of the late James Thomas Freeman and Bertie Robinson Freeman, she was the wife of the late Vivian Ottman "V.O." Riddle. Mrs. Riddle was retired from Riegal in Johnston. She was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church, the Eastern Star and the Red Hat Ladies (Good Hope Creepers).
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are three daughters, Bonnie R. Shealy (Emery) of Leesville, Johnnie R. Stevens (Samuel) and Mitzi R. Durst (Russell), both of Saluda, a son, Tony Riddle (Iris) of Saluda, nine grandchildren, Gaston Shealy, Angie Saxon, Scott Stevens, Stacie Goff, Susan Berry, Sam Durst, Clint Durst, Will Riddle and Toni Miller, twenty-two great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Marjorie Freeman of Waynesville, NC.
Mrs. Riddle was preceded in death by five brothers, James T. Freeman, Jr., Reid Freeman, Vernon Freeman, Jimmy Freeman and Harold Freeman and a sister, Geneva F. Coggins.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. William Sawyer and the nurses and staff of the Wise Unit at Saluda Nursing Center for all their care and affection.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Good Hope Baptist Church, with Rev. Jeremy Beauford and Rev. Will Riddle officiating. Interment will follow in Mayson Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:45 until 2:45 in the church social hall and at other times the family will be at the home of the granddaughter, Stacie and Ryan Goff.
Memorials may be made to Good Hope Baptist Church, Music Ministry, 1738 Greenwood Hwy., Saluda, SC 29138.
