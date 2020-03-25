Inez M. Butler
Inez M. Butler, 87, of 1301 East Cambridge Avenue, passed away on March 23, 2020, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. She has transitioned from labor to reward and is in the care of a loving and merciful God, with whom she is now resting in peace. Born July 14, 1932, in Greenwood County to the late Julius Morgan and Azilee Morgan, she was a blessed and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend.
Inez was educated at Mt. Zion Elementary School, Brewer High School, SC Area Trade School in Denmark, SC, and Lander University in Greenwood, SC.
She retired from the Greenwood School District 50 after completing 25 years of service. Throughout her tenure with the school district, she served at various schools such as Leslie School of Deaf and Blind, Central School, East End Elementary School, Matthews Primary School, Southside Middle School, Emerald Jr High and Brewer Middle School. She also worked several years at Self Memorial Hospital.
Inez was a faithful and lifelong member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, in Coronaca, SC. She faithfully served in various roles throughout the years such as, Youth Advisor of the Young Adult Choir, member of Deaconess Board, former President of the Missionary Board, and a member of the Sunday School Committee. She also served as a tutor for the Connie Maxwell After School Program for many years.
Sister Inez Butler was Past Worthy Matron of Rochelle Chapter #298, OES. She was a current member of Harmony Chapter #282, OES, where she served faithfully until her health declined.
Inez was preceded in death by her husband, the late Horace E. Butler, to which she had 5 children; Ernestine (George) Tomlin of Greenville, SC, Rev. Michael A. (Lynda) Butler and Katinka G. Butler, both of Greenwood, Evelyn (Robert) Miller of Marietta, GA, and Anthony (Vera) Butler of Augusta, GA; sixteen grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. A special thanks to Ms. Phyllis Slappy, her devoted caretaker.
Viewing for Mrs. Inez Butler will be on Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 1-6 p.m. at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc.