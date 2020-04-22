Ida Mae White Fuller, 89, resident of NHC-Greenwood, widow of Henry Harper Fuller, passed away, Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Affectionately known as "Ida Mae", was born in Elberton, GA, and was the daughter of the late Hoyt N. and Maude Lee Scoggins White. She was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and was married to Henry Harper Fuller in 1947. Ida Mae retired from Nantex as a seamstress after 40 years and was a member of East Side Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her remarkable memory of dates and time.
Ida Mae's life were her five children, Hoyt Fuller and wife Jean of Greenwood, John Fuller and wife Janis of Greenwood, Fred Fuller of Abbeville, Jeff Fuller and very special friend, Jean of Greenwood, and Patricia Anne Fuller Boggs and husband, Donnie of Greenwood; grandchildren, James (Marilyn) Fuller, Brian (Becky) Fuller, Austin (Jennifer) Fuller, Bradley Fuller, Brian (Tara) Brown, Jonathan (Crystal) Brown, Gabriel (Trish) Boggs, Rebekah Boggs Ferqueron (Jeremy), Daniel (Brittany) Boggs; great-grandchildren, Zackary (Megan) Fuller, Alyssa Fuller, Brianna Fuller, Karyssa Fuller, Aiden Fuller, Cade Henry Fuller, Madison Brown, Morgan Ferqueron, Madison Ferqueron, Kadon Boggs, Aubrey Boggs, and Caleb Boggs.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. Donald Ramsey officiating.
Pallbearers will be sons, Jeff and Fred and grandsons, Brian, Jonathan, Gabriel and Daniel.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at NHC for all of their love and special care given to their mother.
Memorials may be made to the East Side Baptist Church, 1908 Highway 72 221 East, Greenwood, SC 29649.
