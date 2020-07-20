WARE SHOALS — Howard Gilland Jones died with grace and peace on July 16th, 2020. Born in Greenwood on August 25,1953, he was the son of the late William T. Jones, lll and Selma Gilland Jones.
Howard was a 1971 graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Erskine College, before receiving his BA degree in History from Lander University. While at Lander, he was a member of Blue Key National Honor Society and performed in numerous Lander theatrical productions. Upon graduation, Howard worked as a probation officer for the SC Department of Probation and Parole. He later earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of South Carolina School of Law and clerked for Judge Luke Brown, before returning home to Greenwood to practice law.
Throughout his life, Howard was an easy person to love. His bright eyes, sweet smile and gentle nature endeared him to all who knew him. He loved many things, including Carolina football games, early morning fishing trips and jam sessions with friends. He was recognized and appreciated by his friends and peers as an accomplished self taught musician. A voracious reader, he studied history, politics and biographies with a passion. Howard had an incredibly sharp mind that viewed the world through a fair and equitable lens.
Howard always had a special place in his heart for Ware Shoals, SC. Having lived there for over 20 years, he chose to spend his last days on land that has been in his family for generations.
Howard will be deeply missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his siblings, William Townes Jones, IV (Rosann), Selma Thorn Jones, Nelson Logan Jones and Caroline Jones Jenkins (Ralph); nieces Gilland, Townes Adair, Isabella, and Campbell Jones, and nephew Jones Jenkins.
Private graveside services were held at the Jones Family Cemetery in Ware Shoals.
Memorials may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, PO Box 3283, Greenwood, SC 29648 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
