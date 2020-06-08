NINETY SIX — Homer Lewis Banks, 90, of Ninety Six, South Carolina, went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2020.
He was born on July 10, 1929 and was the son of the late Rance Lewis Banks and Nina Garrick Banks of Laurens, South Carolina. He was drafted in the Army and served in the Korean War. He worked for Monsanto until he retired.
In addition to having served his country, Homer was active in his community as a member and deacon of Ninety Six First Baptist Church and the Jack Marshall Sunday School Class, Ninety Six Lions Club, Mobile Meals on Wheels and Hospice as long as his health permitted. He also enjoyed camping and was an avid amateur ham radio operator.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Ethel Banks; children, Ronnie Banks (Karen), Kenneth Banks (Connie); grandchildren, Andrea Banks (Kirkley), Erin Davis (Brandon), Katie Dayton (Nick), and Nicholas Banks; and great-grandchildren, Cole and Banks Davis.
Homer was preceded in death by his brothers (Robert Earle Banks and Clarence Banks), and sisters (Alice Ruth Banks and Ruby Nell Moore).
Pallbearers will be: Nicholas Banks, Brandon Davis, Cole Davis, Banks Davis, Nick Dayton, Mike Banks, and Earle Banks.
The family would like to give special thanks to Margaret Ann Crane for being an exceptional caregiver and for helping during the last difficult months of his life.
Funeral services will be held at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, June 10 at 11 a.m., with Reverend Chuck Sprouse and Reverend Todd Polatty, officiating the service.
The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Mr. Banks' Tribute Wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Entombment will be in the Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday morning.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials to be made in memory of Homer Banks to Ninety Six First Baptist Church, PO Box 85, Ninety Six, SC 29666 and the Ninety Six Lions Club, 260 N. Main Street, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Banks family.