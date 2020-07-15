Hollie Duane Dorn, 90, widower of Ealey Reece Dorn, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, January 2, 1930, he was a son of the late Hollie Davis and Cora Collier Dorn. Mr. Dorn retired from Greenwood Mills, Sloan Plant, and was a member of Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was also an avid guitar player, enjoyed gospel music and was known for his unique creations.
He is survived by a son, Leonard Aaron Dorn and wife Kathy of Bradley; a sister, Vivian Balchin of Greenwood, along with seven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Mr. Dorn was predeceased by a son, Oral D. Dorn.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family request that flowers be omitted and memorials made to a charity of one's choice.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Dorn family.