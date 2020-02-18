Herbert Keith Anderson, 58, resident of Royal Oak Villas, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born October 12, 1961 in Greenwood, he was the son of Gwendolyn R. Anderson and the late Herbert R. Anderson. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Clemson University and former owner of Anderson Metals.
He was a member of MUSC Visitor Board, Sunrise Men's Devotions Group and the Greenwood YMCA Board. He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his mother of McCormick, are special friend, Amy Faulkner, of Greenwood; son, Austin Anderson, of Asheville; daughters, Erica Anderson, of Columbia, Erin Marbut, of Memphis, TN, and Alix (Tyler) Patrick, of Greenwood; brother, Kenneth Ray Anderson, of Greenwood; sister, Kimberly (Asa) Anderson Hatfield, of Greenwood; three granddaughters; and three nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Eldredge Kelley. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 - 2 p.m. Friday.
Pallbearers will be Spencer Anderson, Hunter Cape, Darrin Davis, Jim Firmin, Dan Wideman and Tyler Patrick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
For online condolences, visit www.blythfuenralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Anderson family.