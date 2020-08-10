Henry Grady Bearden Jr., 92, resident of Old Laurens Road, widower of Gladys Imogene Harbin Bearden, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at his home.
Born September 20, 1927, in Graniteville, he was a son of the late Henry Grady, Sr. and Lila Burdell Gunter Bearden. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was a US Army Air Corps Veteran. Mr. Bearden retired from the South Carolina Department of Highways after over 40 years of service, having been first employed as a highway patrol dispatcher then working in maintenance for the majority of his service.
A member of Lowell Street United Methodist Church, he was formerly a charter member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and prior to that Galloway United Methodist Church. He was also a devoted member of Gideons International and a long-time Sunday School teacher.
Grady was a voracious reader and enjoyed travelling around the United States and Europe.
Surviving are a daughter, Elaine and husband Russell Landers of Lexington; a son, Dannie Bearden of Ninety Six; a sister, Clanice Seigler of Aiken; a brother, Wilton Bearden of Charleston; three grandchildren, Dana Landers of Phoenix, AZ, Khristy (Bryan) Lee of Winterville, NC and Kevin Landers of Lexington; two great-grandchildren, Tori (Tyler) Ebeling and Maci Lee, all of Greenville, NC.
He was predeceased by a brother, Albert Bearden and a daughter-in-law, Gloria Bearden.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Cheryl Remchuck officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Neal Jones, Tony Dilleshaw, Phil Lucas, Glen Conwell, Keith Harbin and Tyler Ebeling.
Please use current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing. Because of city ordinances, face masks are required in order to enter the funeral home.
The services will be Livestreamed and can be accessed by visiting Grady's Tribute Wall on the funeral home website, www.blythfuneralhome.com.
The family will be at the home on Old Laurens Highway and will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11 Thursday morning.
Memorials may be made to Lowell Street United Methodist Church, 300 Lowell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Bearden family with arrangements.