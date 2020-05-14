Henrietta Griffin Redfern
Henrietta Griffin Redfern, 93, formerly of Greenwood, widow of Harold Redfern, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Palmettos Assisted Living Facility in Mauldin.
Born July 9, 1926, in Marshville, NC, she was a daughter of the late James Raymond and Blake Ashcraft Griffin and was the youngest of five children. She graduated from Marshville High School.
After graduation, she attended business school in Charlotte and worked at the Chevrolet Corporation, where she met her husband, Harold, of 61 years.
They moved several times for Harold’s career but eventually made their home in Greenwood, SC. Henrietta was employed with the Department of Social Services, where she later retired.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Greenwood.
She is survived by her three children, Rebecca Sollenberger and husband Neil of Franklin, KY, Susan Floyd and husband Philip of Greenville, SC, Harold (Hal) Redfern, Jr., and wife Vickie, seven grandchildren, one step-grandchild, four great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers.
A private family cryptside service will be conducted Friday, May 15, 2020 in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Dr. Tony Hopkins officiating.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 722 Grace Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.
