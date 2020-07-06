Helene Martin Brown
February 28, 1924-July 1, 2020
Helene Martin Brown of Belton, died peacefully in comfort and with love on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Helene was born to Henri and Andree Robert Martin on February 28, 1924 in Algiers, Algeria. From there she began a remarkable journey that spanned three continents and nearly a century characterized by travel, learning, books and curiosity. This resulted in spirited and lively conversations, a love of family, friends and colleagues and all who shared in her life and passions. Her childhood and young adulthood shaped by education, learning and life’s daily adventures with family, friends and the many ‘cousins, cousines.’ Her educational path began with traditional Catholic school; young adulthood Universite d’Alger Philosophie and Literature followed later by Universite de Paris Law. During this time her adventures included many bicycle trips with classmates, friends earning her the nickname Helene ‘the courageous one’ which was to serve her well in 1948, the year she left for America to marry Charles M Brown ‘Pete’ of Belton. During WWII Army Captain Charles M Brown (Citadel ‘36) landed in Casablanca, the North African Campaign, and was stationed in the Mediterranean port city Algiers, Helene’s family home. One day a book fell from the family apartment balcony; returning the book Pete met Helene. A love of books and reading became an early, enduring love and interest they shared. After the war and completing her studies, Pete and Helene married in Charleston, joined the Belton Brown family, First Baptist Church and life in the community. Throughout her life, she continued to maintain strong French family ties and heritage for her children. In 1960s she began her life as an educator teaching in public high schools, Furman University (1965 MA) and Lander University (1975-2007); always a love of learning and scholarship and conversations and generosity. She loved life, ideas and everyday moments, as much as she loved walking with family and friends. And loved to laugh. Helene leaves behind two sons Martin (Debbie), Henri Brown and daughter, Caroline Brown Price; Three grandchildren Christopher Brown (Myla), Jennifer Corvino (Michael) and Ashley Brown; one great grandchild, Mason Brown; and many deeply loved cousins, family ties and friends here and overseas. Visitation Wednesday Cox Funeral Home and graveyard service Belton Town Cemetery Thursday July 9th 11am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rainey Hospice House 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson SC 29621 or Belton Tennis Association, 106 Brown Ave, PO 247 Box Belton SC 29627. www.coxfuneralhome1882.com