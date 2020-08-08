Helen Rogers Sanders
Helen Elizabeth Rogers Sanders, 102, resident of Mathews Community, widow of Wade Elmo Sanders, Sr., entered into the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, August 7th, 2020, from Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born September 22, 1917, in Oconee County, being one of six children, she was a daughter of the late Ibra William and Maggie Emerson Rogers. She was a graduate of Seneca High School, married Elmo in 1934, and was retired from Greenwood Mills, Mathews Plant in 1983, after 40 years of service followed by 30 years with Chick-Fil-A at Crosscreek Mall where she was affectionately known as Miss Helen the Chick-Fil-A Lady.
A member of Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church, she was a former President of Women on Mission, a GA Leader, a former choir member and member of the Ladies Bible Class. She loved gardening and tended to her vegetable garden well into her nineties. She credited her long life to her reliance on Jesus, hard work and to the love of family and friends. She was loved dearly by her eleven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter Peggy Sanders Underwood of Rock Hill; a son, Wade Elmo Sanders, Jr. of Greenwood; a brother, Charles (Sue) Rogers of Salem.
She was predeceased by a son, Thomas Dewey Sanders.
Private graveside services will be conducted Tuesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Franklin McCoy officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
